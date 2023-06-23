Squatting Russian diplomat sparks standoff in Australia

CANBERRA: A mystery Russian diplomat with a penchant for loungewear and cigarettes on Friday (Jun 23) sparked a national security standoff between Canberra and the Kremlin, defying Australia's efforts to kick him off a messy building site near parliament.

Australia has blocked Russia from building a new embassy on a scruffy parcel of land a stone's throw from Parliament House, after intelligence officials warned that Moscow would use the site as a base to spy on lawmakers.

Russia on Friday launched a legal bid to save the project, while embarking on an unusual diplomatic gambit: Despatching a bespectacled official to squat in a run-down portable cabin on the site.

The middle-aged man, clad in track pants and a puffer jacket, presents a prickly challenge for Australian officials, who are wary of forcibly evicting a Russian envoy.

Government sources told AFP the man has diplomatic protection, although he did not seem to appear on Russia's public list of representatives in Australia.

After earlier forays from the cabin to smoke a cigarette and receive food deliveries, the man remained inside for most of Friday as multiple Australian police vehicles parked nearby.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday described the diplomat as "some bloke standing in the cold on a blade of grass in Canberra".

The "bloke" Albanese insisted, is "not a threat to our national security".