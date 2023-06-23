Squatting Russian diplomat sparks standoff in Australia

CANBERRA: A mystery Russian diplomat with a penchant for loungewear and cigarettes on Friday (Jun 23) sparked a national security standoff between Canberra and the Kremlin, defying Australia's efforts to kick him off a messy building site near parliament.

Australia has blocked Russia from building a new embassy on a scruffy parcel of land a stone's throw from Parliament House, after intelligence officials warned that Moscow would use the site as a base to spy on lawmakers.

Last week, Australia passed laws specifically drafted to stop the development, which sits about 400m away from the parliamentary precinct.

Since then, a bespectacled Russian official clad in track pants and a puffer jacket has thwarted efforts to reclaim the land, where he is squatting inside a small security shed surrounded by weeds and discarded building materials.

With an envoy firmly ensconced inside the cosy portacabin on Friday afternoon, the Russian embassy launched a last-ditch legal bid to halt his eviction.