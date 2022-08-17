Sri Lanka to end state of emergency: President

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will not extend a state of emergency imposed to control anti-government protests as the situation in the impoverished nation has "stabilised", the president's office said Tuesday (Aug 16).

Ranil Wickremesinghe invoked the tough laws four days after his predecessor fled the country and resigned on July 14 after months of protests over acute shortages of food, fuel and medicines.

The emergency imposed by Wickremesinghe is due to lapse on Thursday and he has the power to renew it every month thereafter.

"The situation in the country has stabilised, there is no need to reimpose the state of emergency when it lapses this week," Wickremesinghe's office quoted him as saying.

The emergency regulations allow troops and police to arrest and detain suspects for long periods.

The state of emergency has been widely criticised by rights groups as a draconian step that allows the president to make regulations and limit citizens' freedoms without judicial review.