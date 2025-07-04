Stabbing attack wounds four in Finland, suspect held

HELSINKI: A suspect has been arrested after four people were stabbed and wounded on Thursday (Jul 3) near a shopping centre in the Finnish city of Tampere, police said.



The police did not comment on the severity of the victims' wounds, but they have been given first aid.



"As far as the police know at this stage, there is no reason to suspect a terrorist or racist motive," the police said.



Police said it had finished checking the scene's surroundings, and questioning witnesses. The area outside the Ratina shopping centre was no longer cordoned off.



Police had been alerted to the stabbing at 4.23pm.