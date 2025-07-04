Logo
Stabbing attack wounds four in Finland, suspect held
Stabbing attack wounds four in Finland, suspect held

Members of the police stand near a cordoned area outside the Ratina shopping centre, where several people have been stabbed near the shopping centre, in Tampere, Finland July 3, 2025. Lehtikuva/Saara Peltola via REUTERS - FINLAND OUT. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. Lehtikuva/via REUTERS

04 Jul 2025 01:26AM (Updated: 04 Jul 2025 01:27AM)
HELSINKI: A suspect has been arrested after four people were stabbed and wounded on Thursday (Jul 3) near a shopping centre in the Finnish city of Tampere, police said.

The police did not comment on the severity of the victims' wounds, but they have been given first aid.

"As far as the police know at this stage, there is no reason to suspect a terrorist or racist motive," the police said.

Police said it had finished checking the scene's surroundings, and questioning witnesses. The area outside the Ratina shopping centre was no longer cordoned off.  

Police had been alerted to the stabbing at 4.23pm. 
SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB A view shows blood on the ground outside the Ratina shopping centre, where several people have been stabbed near the shopping centre, in Tampere, Finland July 3, 2025. Lehtikuva/Saara Peltola via REUTERS
Several police cars and ambulances rushed to the scene after the violence, local media reported.

According to newspaper Ilta-Sanomat, the person arrested is a man in his 20s.

Ordered by the police, he had raised his hands when ordered to by the police and then laid down on the ground without resistance, eye witnesses told Ilta-Sanomat.

Tampere, a city of around 260,000, is located around 180 kilometers north of Helsinki.
Source: AFP/fs

