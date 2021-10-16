Fatal stabbing of British lawmaker declared as a terrorist incident

The Metropolitan Police has said that the murder of British lawmaker David Amess in Essex on Friday (Oct 15) has been declared as a terrorist incident, with the investigation being led by its Terrorism Command.

"The early investigation has revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Amess, a 69-year-old lawmaker from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, was attacked at around midday at the red-brick Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London.

A 25-year-old man lunged at him during a meeting with voters from his constituency, knifing him repeatedly in an attack which politicians described as an assault on democracy.

Paramedics fought to save his life on the floor of the church - where a sign says "All are welcome here: Where old friends meet and strangers feel at home" - but in vain.

"He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene," police said. "A 25-year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered."

Colleagues from across parliament expressed their shock and paid tribute to Amess, one of Britain's longest-serving lawmakers who held regular meetings with voters on the first and third Friday of the month, saying he was diligent in his duties to his local area.

Amess, married with five children, was first elected to parliament to represent Basildon in 1983, and then stood for Southend West in 1997. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth for his public service in 2015.

His website listed his main interests as "animal welfare and pro-life issues". He was popular with lawmakers and known for his active contributions to debates - often about issues relating to his Essex constituency or animal rights.

In his last contribution to the House of Commons last month, he asked for a debate about animal welfare.