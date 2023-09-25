Standoff in northern Kosovo ends after day of deadly clashes

BANJSKA: The standoff between gunmen and Kosovo authorities at a monastery near the border with Serbia ended on Sunday night (Sep 24), authorities in Pristina said, following a police operation to regain control of the area.

"We put this territory under control. It was done after several consecutive battles," Xhelal Svecla, Kosovo's minister of internal affairs, told reporters after the standoff was over.

The announcement follows a chaotic day that began early Sunday when a police patrol was ambushed near the village of Banjska close in a complex attack that saw one Kosovo law enforcement officer killed and another wounded.

The gunmen fled to a nearby monastery where they barricaded themselves in and traded gunfire with Kosovo police for hours, with at least three assailants shot dead in the melee.

Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti had said at least 30 heavily armed gunmen were surrounded by authorities in the complex and called for their surrender.

Svecla said police made several arrests during the clearance operation and seized a large amount of weapons and equipment. However it remained unclear if all gunmen had been apprehended during the sweep.

The attack and ensuing firefight marks one of the gravest escalations in Kosovo for years, following months of mounting tensions and stalling talks between the government in Pristina and Serbia.

The Serbian Orthodox Church also confirmed that gunmen had stormed the monastery in Banjska, where pilgrims from the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad were staying.

Pictures released by Kosovo authorities showed several heavily armed gunmen wearing uniforms, barricading themselves in at the monastery.

"We can see armed people in uniforms ... they are firing on us and we are firing back," Kosovo police official Veton Elshani told AFP by phone from Banjska.

Police later said in a statement that at least three attackers had been killed and one arrested during the firefight. Another four civilian suspects carrying radio equipment and weapons were also arrested.

Kosovo police also confirmed that the Jarinje and Brnjak border crossings between Serbia and Kosovo had been closed following the incident.

"STANDING READY"

Kurti's comments at a press conference came hours after he called the ambush an act of terrorism and pinpointed the blame on the Serbian government.

"Organised crime with political, financial and logistical support from officials in Belgrade is attacking our country," Kurti wrote on social media.

The NATO-led KFOR mission said its forces were present in the area, "standing ready to respond if required".