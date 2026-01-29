Ukraine contacted Musk's SpaceX over Russian drones using Starlink

KYIV: Ukraine's Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Thursday (Jan 29) Kyiv was in contact with Elon Musk's SpaceX over allegations that Russian drones were using internet from Starlink satellites during attacks on Ukrainian cities.



"Within hours of Russian drones with Starlink connectivity appearing over Ukrainian cities, the Ministry of Defence team promptly contacted SpaceX and proposed ways to resolve the problem," Fedorov said on social media.



"I'm grateful to SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and personally to Elon Musk for their swift response."



Fedorov and the US-based Institute for the Study of War said earlier this week that the Russian army used Starlink satellites to guide its drone attacks deep into Ukraine.



Russia has been battering the country's energy grid as temperatures tumble below freezing and the invasion's fourth anniversary looms.