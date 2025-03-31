Starmer and Trump discuss 'productive' talks on US-UK trade deal

Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump spoke on Sunday (Mar 30) and discussed "productive" talks towards a UK-US trade deal, the British Prime Minister's Downing Street office said on Sunday.

LONDON: UK Prime Minister

Since Britain's exit from the European Union at the start of the decade successive UK governments have sought to strike a trade deal with the United States.

"They discussed the productive negotiations between their respective teams on a UK-US economic prosperity deal, agreeing that these will continue at pace this week," a statement read.

"They agreed to stay in touch in the coming days."

Trump himself has dangled the prospect of a "great" deal that could help the United Kingdom avoid, or at least soften, the blow caused by the tariffs the US president has promised.

Unlike the EU, Britain has declined to retaliate against the tariffs already imposed on the country's steel industry.