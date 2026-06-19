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Starmer rival wins key UK by-election which may trigger bid to oust PM
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World

Starmer rival wins key UK by-election which may trigger bid to oust PM

Starmer rival wins key UK by-election which may trigger bid to oust PM

Greater Manchester mayor and Labour candidate Andy Burnham meets with supporters during the Makerfield by-election, triggered by the resignation of Labour MP John Simons, in Wigan, Britain, on Jun 18, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Temilade Adelaja)

19 Jun 2026 10:30AM
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WIGAN: Veteran United Kingdom Labour politician Andy Burnham won a historic by-election on Friday (Jun 19), securing a parliamentary seat and clearing the way for a widely expected leadership challenge against beleaguered Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Burnham, a former government minister who has been Greater Manchester mayor since 2017, ensured his return to parliament by emphatically beating the hard-right Reform UK party's candidate in the Makerfield constituency in northwest England.

The 56-year-old long-time figure in centre-left Labour has indicated he will challenge Starmer for the party's leadership, and to be prime minister, and needed to win the high-stakes vote to be in a position to trigger such a contest.

Source: AFP/kg

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United Kingdom Keir Starmer
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