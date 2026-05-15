Senior UK minister resigns, calls for a leadership contest to oust PM Starmer

LONDON: Labour's Wes Streeting resigned as health minister on Thursday (May 14) to call for a leadership contest to oust Keir Starmer, accusing the British prime minister of overseeing political drift and forcing others to take the blame for his government's failings.

Disastrous results for the governing Labour Party in last week's local elections have plunged Britain into its latest crisis, just under two years after Starmer won a large majority on a vow to bring stability and end a decade of political chaos.

After days of calls by a growing number of Labour lawmakers for Starmer to either resign or set out a timetable for his departure, Streeting was the first senior minister to break cover, saying he was standing down because "it is now clear you will not lead the Labour Party into the next general election".

But he did not trigger a formal contest and other senior cabinet ministers either expressed their support for Starmer or remained in their government positions, for now.

"It is now clear ... that Labour MPs (members of parliament) and Labour (trade) Unions want the debate about what comes next to be a battle of ideas, not of personalities or petty factionalism," he wrote in his resignation letter.

"It needs to be broad, and it needs the best possible field of candidates."