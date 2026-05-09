UK PM Starmer vows to fight on after local polls drubbing

WELSH HUMILIATION

In Wales, the party lost control of the devolved government for the first time since the parliament in Cardiff was established 27 years ago.



Nationalists Plaid Cymru, which wants independence for Wales in the long-term, won 43 seats - falling short of a working majority.



Reform were second on 34, leaving Labour trailing in third with just nine seats, a humiliating result for a party that has dominated Welsh politics for a century.



In Scotland, SNP leader John Swinney declared his party was on track to be the largest, but - as in 2021 at the last elections it looked set to fall short of a majority.



With 91 out of 129 seats declared, the party had secured 55 - on a reduced vote share of around 38 per cent - with the other parties trailing on single figures.



Back in England, Kemi Badenoch's right-wing Conservatives lost hundreds of councillors, many in traditional strongholds, although they did gain control of Westminster in central London.



With just over half the results declared in the capital, the Greens and Lib Dems had each gained dozens of councillors.