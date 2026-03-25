Oil, stock trading spiked before Trump's Iran remarks: media 

LONDON: Thousands of oil contracts - a higher volume than normal - traded 15 minutes before US President Donald Trump pledged to halt strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure, sending prices tumbling, financial media reported Tuesday (Mar 24).



Between 1049 and 1050 GMT on Monday, oil trading volumes surged to around US$580 million, according to the Financial Times. Bloomberg put the value at US$650 million.



During those two minutes, at least six million barrels of Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate changed hands, far above the roughly 700,000-barrel average recorded at a similar time over the previous five days, Bloomberg reported.



About 15 minutes later, Trump stepped back on his threat to attack energy sites citing "very good" talks to end the war in a social media post, which sent crude prices plunging more than 14 per cent.



The traders who bet on prices dropping ahead of the announcement would likely have profited from Trump's sudden reversal, prompting some analysts to question whether some market participants had acted on prior information.



"What stands out here isn't just the size of the trades, but the timing," Stephen Innes, an analyst at SPI Asset Management told AFP.



"Traders are not clairvoyant. When positioning shifts minutes ahead of a market-moving headline, it usually means someone is acting on ... intel before the story broke," he added.



Similarly, S&P 500 stock index futures showed an unusual burst of trading activity early Monday, about 15 minutes before Trump's social media post, CNBC reported.