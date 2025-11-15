Fatal Swedish bus incident was not deliberate: Police

STOCKHOLM: Swedish police said on Saturday (Nov 15) they believed a fatal incident in which a bus rammed into a queue of people in Stockholm the previous day was an accident.

The vehicle ploughed into a queue at a bus stop during afternoon rush hour on Friday, killing three people and injuring three others.

"There is no evidence from the material we have analysed so far - including witness statements and photos - that the incident was intentional," police spokesman Ola Osterling told AFP.

The driver, who had initially been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, was in hospital, Osterling said.

Neither the driver nor the victims have been named.