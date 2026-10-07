Stocks climb as oil prices retreat under US$100 per barrel

Analysts say the race to build out AI data centres, servers and chips has compounded that problem, with tech titans no longer able to rely on their vast piles of cash.



Borrowing by firms including Google, Amazon and Microsoft hit around US$500 billion in the nine months since January, and Goldman Sachs expects a further ramp-up in 2027, to US$1.2 trillion.



"This is not something that we've seen before," said Chris Della Fave, senior vice president at the fundraising advisory firm Post Oak Group, who estimates that AI accounts for 25 per cent of all corporate bond issuance -- up from four per cent two years ago.



David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation, pointed to the fact that only the technology and energy sectors are trading higher than their 50-day moving average.



"Clearly, this is not indicative of a healthy bull market and there is a very real danger that a crack in the AI story could see stocks across the tech sector hit an air pocket which affects everything," he said.



Noting the upward push in equities, David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation, said "there was a solid start to the new week yesterday as all the major US stock indices ended the session with gains," even though elevated bond yields "remain a concern".



In company news, UK online fashion giant Asos saw its share price slump more than nine per cent in London trading Tuesday after customers reportedly received a mobile notification claiming its systems had been hacked.