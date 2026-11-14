Stocks fall but Wall Street notches a winning week after several turbulent days

The S&P 500 fell 0.4 per cent, but managed to post a 2.5 per cent gain for the week. This marks the benchmark index’s first winning week since October and its biggest weekly gain since August.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average recovered from an early slide and eked out a 0.1 per cent gain. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.9 per cent, but also notched its first weekly gain in five weeks.

The major indexes have been shaky this week as some of the biggest AI companies pushed and pulled the market. Many of those companies have big stock values with a heavier impact on the market’s gains or losses.

The market remained unsteady a day after the AI industry was rocked by the resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The company has been the face of the AI industry, which has been responsible for much of the gains, and big swings, on Wall Street.

Huang stepped down after his affair with a Chinese tech executive raised US national security concerns. Nvidia’s longtime chief financial officer, Colette Kress, will be its interim CEO. The ensuing fallout cost Nvidia’s market cap more than US$600 billion this week.

The AI industry's influence over Wall Street was evident again Friday, as the slump in technology stocks with a big focus on AI weighed on the market, even though more than 60 per cent of the stocks within the S&P 500 rose.