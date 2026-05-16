Stocks tumble as US-Iran impasse fuels inflation fears

NEW YORK: Global stocks slumped and oil prices rose Friday (May 15) with worries about sustained inflation driving up bond yields with no conclusion to the Iran war in sight.



The international oil benchmark Brent crude contract rose more than three per cent to US$109.26 a barrel.



On Wall Street, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slumped from fresh all-time highs set Thursday. The Dow was down around one percent.



The dollar firmed against the British pound, the euro and the yen.



The London, Paris and Frankfurt stock markets all ended the day with losses of more than 1.5 per cent.



"It's been a strong, strong rally and there are some valid reasons for a pause," said Angelo Kourkafas of Edward Jones.



"Today the catalyst is really the rally in bond yields, bond markets are under pressure as oil prices rise. There are some growing worries about government debt as countries potentially look to cushion the impact of higher energy prices via some consumer support."



Rising crude futures also pushed up government bond yields, including in Britain, where UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer faced fresh threats to his leadership.



The yield on 30-year UK government bonds reached 5.869 per cent, surpassing Tuesday's mark to hit its highest level since 1998, as investors demanded higher returns to reflect growing inflation risks.