Stocks mixed with eyes on US Fed

Investors were listening keenly to new Fed chief Warsh, who spoke Wednesday at a bankers' conference in Portugal.



Warsh "once again refused to offer forward guidance and said they are 'in price stability business'", said Forex.com analyst Fawad Razaqzada.



At his first meeting as Fed chair last month, Warsh put more emphasis on pushing inflation down than ensuring maximum employment, and investors increasingly see the central bank hiking interest rates in the coming months.



Recent data has confirmed inflation to be running above the Fed's 2.0 per cent target and the US economy remains robust.



"Against that backdrop, it is hardly surprising to see Warsh make any attempts to dampen market expectations for further tightening," Razaqzada added.



That puts Thursday's US non-farm payrolls figures for June in focus, with a strong reading likely to ramp up expectations of a rate hike and deal a fresh blow to stocks, while a below-forecast reading could provide a boost.



June private sector job growth data released Wednesday came in below expectations and also slowed down from May.