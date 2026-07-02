Stocks mixed with eyes on US Fed
An analyst said new Fed chief Kevin Warsh told investors the central bank is "in price stability business."
LONDON: Stock markets traded mixed on Wednesday (Jul 1) amid a bout of profit-taking, with the new head of the Federal Reserve, Kevin Warsh, indicating taming inflation is his top priority.
Wall Street's main indices opened lower, with the Dow coming off a second straight record close and the tech-rich Nasdaq its best quarterly gain in six years with a 21.4 per cent gain.
But the profit-taking was short-lived, with the market pushing higher during the morning session in New York.
European stocks ended the day mostly lower.
Asian stock markets made some gains after Wall Street's strong performance on Tuesday.
Stock markets globally enjoyed a largely fruitful first half of the year thanks to a surge in tech stocks on the AI boom, but ructions in the sector over the past few weeks have revived concerns that a bubble has formed.
While markets have endured such issues in the past, and bounced back to scale more heights, there is talk that the latest pullback might be more lasting.
Investors were listening keenly to new Fed chief Warsh, who spoke Wednesday at a bankers' conference in Portugal.
Warsh "once again refused to offer forward guidance and said they are 'in price stability business'", said Forex.com analyst Fawad Razaqzada.
At his first meeting as Fed chair last month, Warsh put more emphasis on pushing inflation down than ensuring maximum employment, and investors increasingly see the central bank hiking interest rates in the coming months.
Recent data has confirmed inflation to be running above the Fed's 2.0 per cent target and the US economy remains robust.
"Against that backdrop, it is hardly surprising to see Warsh make any attempts to dampen market expectations for further tightening," Razaqzada added.
That puts Thursday's US non-farm payrolls figures for June in focus, with a strong reading likely to ramp up expectations of a rate hike and deal a fresh blow to stocks, while a below-forecast reading could provide a boost.
June private sector job growth data released Wednesday came in below expectations and also slowed down from May.
The dollar continued to benefit from talk of rate hikes, with the yen striking a fresh 40-year low versus the US currency before rebounding slightly.
"The strong dollar is proving a nightmare for Japan's policymakers," said Trade Nation analyst David Morrison.
He noted that the value of yen has sunk below the level that triggered intervention to prop up the currency in April.
It "increasingly appears like a game of chicken between traders and the authorities as to when intervention may take place", he added.
The prospect of a higher interest rate differential is fuelling what investors call the carry trade - borrowing in yen with low rates and then investing it in higher-yielding dollar assets.
Elsewhere, oil prices dropped despite US-Iran concerns after the pair exchanged fresh fire.