Stocks mixed as oil drops, US inflation stays high

Thursday sees the start of the annual Jackson Hole symposium of central bankers and other economic policy makers, which could provide clues on US interest rate policy.



"Inflation is still too high for comfort, and investors will be watching to see whether Fed Chair Kevin Warsh uses Friday's Jackson Hole speech to address how policymakers plan to bring it back toward the Fed's long-term target," said eToro analyst Bret Kenwell.



Investors are also awaiting Wednesday's after-hours earnings report from AI chip giant Nvidia.



The company has become a key marker of the reporting season as investors use it to judge the health of the AI boom that has sent markets to record highs over the past two years.



The figures come during rising concern about when the vast sums of cash being pumped into AI software and hardware will see a meaningful return, if ever.



"The second-quarter number itself may end up mattering less than what management says about the quarter ahead," said Axel Rudolph, a market analyst at IG.



"It's entirely possible for the headline print to look solid and the stock to still sell off if the third-quarter guide comes in below what's already embedded in current estimates," he added.



Nvidia shares fell 1.6 per cent.



Meta shares rose 1.1 per cent after the company reached a settlement to pay a coalition of US states as much as US$16.7 billion and make changes on how youths use its social media sites.