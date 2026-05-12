Stocks edge up ahead of US-China meeting; oil rallies on US-Iran stalemate

NEW YORK: US equity indexes inched ahead to record closing highs while the dollar edged higher on Monday (May 11), as investors awaited a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Oil prices rallied as Trump said the US ceasefire with Iran was "on life support", after dismissing Tehran's response to a US peace proposal as "stupid".

His remarks stoked worries that the 10-week-old conflict will drag on, paralysing shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's response had focused on ending the war on all fronts and Tehran demanded compensation for war damage, emphasised its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, and called on the US to end its naval blockade, guarantee no further attacks, lift sanctions and remove a ban on Iranian oil sales.

But, with the Middle East expected to be a key part of the agenda this week at Trump and Xi's first face-to-face talks in more than six months, Scott Wren, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, said that investors were cautiously hopeful for some progress toward peace.

"It's all about the strait and when it's going to open," said Wren. "There's some optimism that China will have some influence in resolving the strait issue."

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 13.91 points, or 0.19 per cent to 7,412.84 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 27.05 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 26,274.13, record closing highs for both. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 95.31 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 49,704.47, still shy of its Feb 10 record close.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 2.38 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 1,108.01. Earlier the pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.11 per cent.