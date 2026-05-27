Peace deal hopes boost Wall Street stocks despite latest US strikes

Iranian state media reported overnight blasts in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, near the Strait of Hormuz, and the country's Revolutionary Guards said its forces had downed a US drone entering its airspace and had fired at an F-35 fighter jet.



"The US terrorist army, continuing its illegal and unjustified actions since the ceasefire ... has, in the past 48 hours, committed a gross violation of the ceasefire in the Hormozgan region," the Iranian foreign ministry said.



Despite the strikes, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that a deal remained within reach.



But he remained firm on the Strait of Hormuz, the key oil and gas shipping route which Iran is seeking to control



Brent North Sea crude, the international benchmark, jumped almost 4.5 per cent Tuesday to edge back above US$100 a barrel before pulling back a bit.

In Europe, Frankfurt and Paris closed off around one percent with London ending just 0.2 per cent ahead as traders returned after a long holiday weekend in Britain.



British oil giant BP topped the losers' chart, off more than four percent after it unexpectedly removed Albert Manifold as chairman only months into his tenure, citing "serious concerns" about governance standards, oversight and conduct at the company.



AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould focused on the Iran situation as he noted that "continued doubts about the potential for a deal and an overnight pre-emptive US strike on Iran mean any euphoria is being kept in check."



In Asia, Seoul's stock market hit a new record high above 8,000 points as chipmakers, carmakers and shipbuilders continued to outperform.



In Europe, investors were quick to express disappointment at Ferrari's unveiling of its first electric model, with shares in the Italian luxury carmaker skidding six per cent.