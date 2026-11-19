NEW YORK: Investors on Wednesday (Nov 18) were absorbing a blockbuster earnings report from chip titan Nvidia and getting set for the long-awaited IPO from AI giant Anthropic, though stocks fell across the board as uncertainty continues to stalk the industry.
The technology sector faces questions over whether huge AI investments will ever pay off, and has now been rocked by claims that Nvidia founder Jensen Huang had an affair with an alleged Chinese spy - who might have funnelled restricted chips to Beijing.
The scandal, along with reports that Huang had affairs with Nvidia employees, led to his resignation as chief executive last week, raising doubts about the prospects for one of the world's largest companies.
In its highly anticipated earnings release Tuesday, Nvidia said third-quarter revenue doubled to more than US$115 billion, generating a net profit of US$65.3 billion.
The firm also increased its forecast for next year's revenue to 75 per cent growth.
But investors also noted that the United States moved to tighten restrictions on Chinese access to chips, while Huang has agreed to meet US lawmakers on Dec 1 to answer questions about national security concerns.
"For Nvidia, strong earnings have bought management time," said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo.
"For the broader AI trade, they reinforce confidence in infrastructure demand, but the next leg of the rally may depend increasingly on which companies can turn that demand into sustainable profits."
Interim CEO Colette Kress said it was "business as usual" after the loss of Huang, a pivotal player in the eye-watering growth of the artificial intelligence industry.
But the US markets were unforgiving for Nvidia, whose shares fell by 2.9 per cent by the close in New York, continuing a run of weeks of heavy losses and in keeping with a slump across two of the three main US indexes on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq the only one to close in the green.
European bourses also slipped into the red by close of play, as did most markets in Asia.
Analysts noted that many investors were likely reducing their holdings in other stocks to free up funds to buy shares in Anthropic.
"Investors are preparing for a blowout IPO tomorrow from Anthropic," said Peter Cardillo from Spartan Capital Securities. "Hopefully (it) might begin to alleviate some of the worries that the market is undergoing."
The five-year-old startup is going public Thursday in an IPO that could raise US$65 billion or more - giving investors a first chance to bet directly on a stand-alone AI giant in a test of how long the sector's spending boom can last.
"The issue is over six times subscribed, and there's plenty of excitement ahead of the first public offering of a pure frontier lab at the forefront of AI development," said David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation.
Anthropic is widely seen as the leader for AI products, while Nvidia has been dubbed the "central bank" of the industry for its investments in start-ups and providing backstops on loans.
On currency markets, the dollar extended its recent gains against major rivals on expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next month and possibly again early next year.
That could slow economic growth, but it would raise returns on US government bonds, considered one of the safest investments available.
On Wednesday, minutes from the Fed's last meeting in October showed that "almost all" policymaker expected further hikes to be necessary, with Governor Chris Waller telling US broadcaster CNBC he could back a 50-basis-point increase.