Stocks surge after Trump's election rout

LONDON: Share prices surged on Wednesday (Nov 4) as traders digested US President Donald Trump's heavy defeat in US midterm elections, which saw his Republican party lose control of Congress.



Democrats seized control of both houses in a victory that gives them the power to block legislation, open investigations into Trump's administration and thwart his judicial and senior government appointments.



After opening higher European indexes jumped in the afternoon by around 2.0 per cent and US stocks rivalled those gains on opening, with the Dow up 2.3 per cent.



Analysts are expecting the new reality in Washington to bring political stagnation, with Trump having earlier promised he would become "Mr Veto".



"Gridlock might be bad for politics, but it is good for markets, and traditionally US indices experience a strong rally after midterm elections," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at trading platform XTB.



"After the recent rout in stocks, especially AI linked stocks, the stage could be set for a strong performance into year end," she said.



As stocks rose, the dollar sank against other major currencies and the price of oil tanked - Brent crude seeing 3.0 per cent wiped off its value.



Trump has been a staunch backer of US technology firms but the Democratic victory has sparked fear that AI and data centre development could be regulated.



That fear initially saw Asian markets struggle, but US indexes showed no signs of sluggishness, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq posting a 1.6 per cent rise after tumbling since last week.



The gains in Europe came despite official data Wednesday showing that eurozone inflation reached a three-year high of 4.0 per cent in October.