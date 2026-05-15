Tech stocks rally rolls on as US-China talks underway

NEW YORK: European and US stock markets climbed Thursday (May 14) with Wall Street indices notching fresh records as a tech-fuelled rally rolled on while Chinese leader Xi Jinping welcomed US President Donald Trump in Beijing.



In the latest sign of bullishness towards artificial intelligence, Cisco Systems surged 13.4 per cent after lifting its earnings report while semiconductor startup Cerebras piled on 68.2 per cent in its debut session on the Nasdaq.



"The sentiment remains predominantly bullish," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare. "You have a market that continues to press ahead despite a lot of calls about it being overextended on a short-term basis and due for a pullback."



All three major US indices finished solidly higher, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ending at new all-time highs.



In Beijing, Xi greeted Trump with a red-carpet welcome at the opulent Great Hall of the People, with military band fanfare, a 21-gun salute and schoolchildren chanting "Welcome!"



Seemingly enjoying the ceremony, the 79-year-old Trump said "the relationship between China and the USA is going to be better than ever before".



But Xi also warned Washington against crossing China on Taiwan.



"If mishandled, the two nations could collide or even come into conflict, pushing the entire China-US relationship into a highly perilous situation," Xi said, according to state media.