Stocks up with yields; US inflation, Ukraine optimism offset tariff fears

NEW YORK: Global stocks rose in choppy trading on Wednesday (Mar 12) while US Treasury yields rose as data showing cooler US inflation countered investor uncertainty around US President Donald Trump's tariff policies and their impact on the global economy.

Oil prices settled higher after data on slower stockpile builds, while the euro pulled back slightly after hitting a five-month high in the previous day's session on hopes for a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

Wednesday's US Department of Labor data showed the Consumer Price Index rose 2.8 per cent on an annual basis in February, below the 2.9 per cent forecast from economists polled by Reuters. On a monthly basis, it rose 0.2 per cent after accelerating 0.5 per cent in January and versus economists' estimate of 0.3 per cent.