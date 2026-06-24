Sharp drops in Big Tech companies pull stocks lower on Wall Street

NEW YORK: Stocks fell on Wall Street Tuesday (Jun 23) as a sell-off in big technology stocks spread from Asia back to the US over worries about potentially higher interest rates by the end of the year.

The S&P fell 0.9 per cent and is coming off 11 weekly gains out of the last 12, led largely by technology stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is less influenced by technology stocks, fell 8 points, or less than 0.1% as of 10:42 a.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq composite fell 1.4 per cent.

Markets throughout Asia fell, including a 10 per cent slump for South Korea’s Kospi. Stocks in Europe also fell.

Technology stocks were the biggest weights on the market, especially companies that have seen their values surge amid the frenzy over artificial intelligence technology. Their pricey stock values give them more influence over the broader market’s direction. On Tuesday, more stocks were gaining ground within the S&P 500 than falling, but tech companies were overpowering gains elsewhere.

Micron Technology slumped 9.7 per cent and Nvidia fell 2.6 per cent. Samsung Electronics slumped 12.3 per cent in South Korea.

SpaceX wavered in early trading and was most recently up 1.8 per cent. The space exploration and artificial intelligence company had a soaring market debut less than two weeks ago. The company plans to raise money through a bond offering, partly to fund artificial-intelligence development.

The growing likelihood of interest rate hikes coming up this year has helped deflate the massive run-up in AI-related stocks in recent days as traders worry that the higher rates could hamper economic growth.

Those Big Tech gains have been significant, sending major indexes on record-setting runs throughout 2026. Within the S&P 500, the tech sector alone is up 27 per cent just over the last three months and 18% for the year. In Asia, South Korea's Kospi has nearly doubled so far in 2026.