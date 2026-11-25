NEW YORK: Nvidia and other tech shares endured another selloff Tuesday (Nov 24) amid lingering questions over the AI boom, giving back some of the bounty from the prior session's rally.
The holiday-shortened week's second trading day followed Monday's shock announcement by Nvidia reinstating CEO Jensen Huang that prompted a ferocious rally in artificial intelligence shares.
But Nvidia, which soared more than 30 per cent on Monday, tumbled almost six per cent on Tuesday.
Fellow tech behemoth and AI giant Anthropic also slumped, giving up 6.5 per cent to US$81.91, below its US$83 price for last week's IPO.
Weakness in semiconductor stocks and AI players like CoreWeave led to a 1.5 per cent drop in the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 finished moderately lower, while the Dow gained.
"We have basically a mixed market," said Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital.
"The key here is that the Nvidia saga is not causing a rut in the whole market, just a sector of the market," Cardillo said. "We're seeing the old economy stocks, value stocks doing quite nicely."
Nvidia was one of just six equities in the 30-company Dow index to end lower, with Merck, Nike, Amgen and Salesforce all winning more than four per cent.
Monday aside, AI stocks had already sold off sharply throughout November on worries about profitability and the vast sums pumped into the sector.
Huang had resigned less than two weeks ago over extramarital affairs, reportedly with an alleged Chinese spy as well as a senior Nvidia executive before US President Donald Trump successfully pressured the Nvidia board to reverse course.
Analysts were in broad agreement that Huang's return did not mean an end to probes or the uncertainty that has clouded the AI trade for six months.
The company remains under scrutiny from investigators including at the FBI and on Capitol Hill for allegedly helping Chinese firms gain access to Nvidia's top-line chips.
Europe's main stock markets, which feature far fewer tech companies than their Asian and US rivals, finished a handful of percentage points lower after jumping Monday in line with Wall Street.
Away from the tech sector, French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi revealed it would buy the US biopharma group Insmed, a specialist in respiratory treatments, for US$41 billion as it races to bulk up its development pipeline of new drugs.
Sanofi's share price closed up almost 10 per cent following the news.
Monday's Wall Street surge had propelled Asian markets earlier Tuesday, with Taipei surging nine per cent higher as chip titans TSMC and MediaTek added nearly 10 per cent each.
Seoul piled on more than six per cent thanks to strong gains in fellow chip giants SK Hynix and Samsung, and Tokyo rose nearly four per cent, led by a 12.5-per cent jump for semiconductor tester Advantest.