Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Missing submersible chief's wife is descendent of Titanic victims: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Missing submersible chief's wife is descendent of Titanic victims: Report

Missing submersible chief's wife is descendent of Titanic victims: Report

Stockton Rush (left), CEO and Co-Founder of OceanGate, dive in the company's submersible, "Antipodes," with pilot Randy Holt off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Jun 28, 2013. (File photo: AP/Wilfredo Lee)

22 Jun 2023 04:42PM (Updated: 22 Jun 2023 04:48PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Stockton Rush, one of those aboard the missing submersible in the North Atlantic, is married to a descendant of two first-class passengers who died when the Titanic sank in 1912 after hitting an iceberg, the New York Times said on Wednesday (Jun 21).

Rush, who is married to Wendy Rush, is chief executive of US-based OceanGate Expeditions which operates the Titan submersible that went missing on Sunday as it descended with him and four others to visit the Titanic wreck off Canada's coast.

Wendy Rush is a great-great-granddaughter of the retailing magnate Isidor Straus and his wife, Ida, two of the wealthiest people who were on the Titanic's maiden voyage when it sank after hitting an iceberg, the report said, citing archival records.

The tragic tale of Isidor Straus, co-owner of Macy's department store and his wife Ida, is recounted in James Cameron's blockbuster movie Titanic.

Wendy Rush is a communications director with Oceangate and has previously undertaken three expeditions to the wreckage in 2021, 2022 and 2023, according to her LinkedIn page.

Related:

Source: Reuters/rj

Related Topics

Titan submersible rescue

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.