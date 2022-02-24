'Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine': UN chief tells Putin

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday (Feb 24) made a personal appeal to Vladimir Putin to not attack Ukraine, minutes before the Russian president announced a military operation against its ex-Soviet neighbor.

"President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine, give peace a chance, too many people have already died," Guterres said during the second emergency Security Council meeting in three days over the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

As world leaders one after another urged Russia to stand down, Putin made a surprise speech on Russian TV, announcing he had "made the decision of a military operation".

Warnings of a possible Russian invasion had mounted over weeks, as Moscow massed troops on Ukraine's borders and earlier this week recognised the independence of two breakaway eastern Ukraine regions.

Putin's announcement came after the Kremlin said rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine had asked Moscow for military help against Kyiv.