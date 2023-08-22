Storm brewing in Gulf of Mexico to strengthen en route to Texas

A storm system brewing in the Gulf of Mexico could strengthen into a named storm as it takes aim at the Texas coast, the US National Hurricane Center said on Monday (Aug 21).

The system, named Potential Tropical Cyclone 9, was about 770km east-southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas and was packing maximum sustained winds of 45kmh, the Miami-based hurricane centre said. It could cause coastal flooding along the south Texas coast between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The system is expected to develop into a tropical depression later on Monday and move inland over south Texas early on Tuesday, likely bringing 7.6cm to 12.7cm of rainfall, with isolated higher amounts of 17.8cm, the hurricane centre said.

There are a total of five storm systems now swirling in the Atlantic, with US forecasters recently saying they expect a more dangerous Atlantic storm season than previously projected.

Tropical storms are closely watched, especially in the Gulf of Mexico, because of the threat they pose to offshore oil and natural gas production in the United States and Mexico.

Offshore operations in the US-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico accounts for 15 per cent of total crude oil production and 5 per cent of total dry natural gas output.