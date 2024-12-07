Power cuts and train cancellations as Storm Darragh batters UK

Tens of thousands of people across the UK were left without power on Saturday (Dec 7) after Storm Darragh hit the country with strong winds and caused pre-Christmas travel disruption.

LONDON:

The UK's Met Office issued a rare red alert for high winds overnight to Saturday morning covering parts of Wales and southwest England.

The government warned 3 million people living in the area with a siren-like alert on their phones to stay at home on Friday night.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the storm posed a "challenging situation".

"About 3 million homes will have had the emergency alert system to their mobile phone. I would just encourage anyone who has had that to follow the advice," Reynolds told Sky News on Saturday.

Darragh, the fourth named storm of the season, is also expected to bring heavy rain through the weekend, with more than 100 flood warnings and alerts in place across the UK.