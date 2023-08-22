Storm Hilary moves north after drenching Southern California, Southwest

LOS ANGELES: Storm Hilary flooded streets and downed power lines across Southern California and the US Southwest on Monday (Aug 21) after unleashing record-breaking downpours overnight, but there were no deaths reported in the United States and fears of widespread damage were dissipating.

Rain clouds were giving way to clear skies midday in densely populated Southern California as the storm - which had reached hurricane strength off Mexico - moved north, the National Weather Service said.

Remnants of Hilary were expected to dump heavy rains in Nevada and Utah and into the Northwest, where more than 4 million people remained under the threat of flooding until Monday night, the service said.

Forecasters issued a flash flood warning for an area just northwest of Las Vegas until Monday afternoon, saying there was potential for life-threatening runoff along rivers and streams.

No fatalities or significant injuries in the United States have been reported due to Hilary, the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in more than seven decades. It was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone overnight.

"Fortunately, Californians listened to their local officials and took the necessary preparedness actions to help protect themselves and their families," FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Before striking the United States, the storm passed through Mexico's Baja California peninsula. In Mexico, it killed at least one person, triggered flash flooding and swept away roads.