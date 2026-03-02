US-Israel strikes on Iran put focus on the Strait of Hormuz

After coming under attack from the US and Israel, Iran appeared to exercise one of its options for retaliation - putting a squeeze on the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

This narrow waterway at the mouth of the Persian Gulf handles about a quarter of the world’s seaborne oil trade.

A semiofficial Iranian media outlet described the strait as effectively shut, and ships reported hearing a radio broadcast purporting to come from the Iranian navy announcing that transit through it was banned. In this environment, some oil and gas tankers began avoiding the waterway.

It was unclear how long a disruption might last.

A prolonged disruption of traffic in the strait - which accommodates giant tankers that ferry oil and gas from the Middle East to China, Europe, the US and other major energy consumers - would trigger a spike in oil prices and potentially destabilise the global economy.

Oil prices had already hit a seven-month high in February amid growing speculation that US President Donald Trump would order the military strikes on Iran.