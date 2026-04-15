US shuts down Iran's maritime trade despite optimism for more talks

Officials from Pakistan, Iran and the Gulf also said negotiating teams from the US and Iran could return to Pakistan later this week, although one senior Iranian source said no date had been set.

Despite the optimistic note, more vessels were being turned back under the US blockade on Iranian ports, including a US-sanctioned and Chinese-owned tanker Rich Starry that was making its way back to the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday after exiting the Persian Gulf.

Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of the US Central Command, said American forces had completely halted economic trade going in and out of Iran by sea, which he said fuels 90 per cent of Iran's economy.

"In less than 36 hours since the blockade was implemented, US forces have completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea," Cooper said in a post on X.

Earlier the US military said it had intercepted eight Iran-linked oil tankers since the start of the blockade on Monday, according to the Wall Street Journal.

RETURN TO ISLAMABAD

Trump, speaking to the New York Post on Tuesday, said his negotiators are likely to be back, thanks largely to the "great job" Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, was doing to moderate the talks.

Later on Tuesday, at an event in Georgia, US Vice President JD Vance said Trump wanted to make a "grand bargain" with Iran but there was a lot of mistrust between the two countries.

"You are not going to solve that problem overnight," he said.

The signs of diplomatic engagement to end the conflict that began on Feb 28 helped calm oil markets, pressing benchmark prices down for a second day on Wednesday. Asian stocks rose while the safe-haven dollar stabilised after falling for a seventh straight session overnight.

The war has prompted Iran to effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global waterway for crude and gas transport and cut shipments from the Gulf to global buyers, particularly in Asia and Europe.

About 5,000 people have died in the hostilities, including about 3,000 in Iran and 2,000 in Lebanon.