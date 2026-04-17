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Iran says Strait of Hormuz 'completely open' for all commercial vessels
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Iran says Strait of Hormuz 'completely open' for all commercial vessels

However, US President Donald Trump said the naval blockade on Iranian ships and ports “will remain in full force” until a deal is reached to end the war.

Iran says Strait of Hormuz 'completely open' for all commercial vessels

Backdropped by ships in the Strait of Hormuz, damage, according to local witnesses, caused by several recent airstrikes during the US-Israel military campaign, is seen on a fishing pier in the port of Qeshm island, Iran, on Apr 13, 2026. (File photo: AP/Asghar Besharati)

17 Apr 2026 09:06PM (Updated: 17 Apr 2026 10:11PM)
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Iran's foreign minister said on Friday (Apr 17) that the Strait of Hormuz is now fully open to commercial vessels, in line with the ceasefire in Lebanon.

However, the US naval blockade on Iranian ships and ports “will remain in full force” until a deal is reached to end the war, said US President Donald Trump.

The development followed the announcement of a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, which appeared to be holding, adding to optimism that the Iran war could be nearing an end.

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Source: Reuters/rl

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War on Iran Strait of Hormuz Lebanon Iran
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