Iran condemned as UN maritime body holds emergency talks on Mideast shipping

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez kicked off the gathering at its London headquarters - open to all 176 member states as well as dozens of NGOs and maritime industry bodies - by urging members to focus on "practical measures".



He called the situation "unacceptable and unsustainable", noting stranded seafarers were "facing high risk and considerable mental strain".



"Geopolitics are testing the sector to the limit and every time that shipping is used as collateral damage in these conflicts, the whole world is negatively affected," Dominguez said.

"MARITIME CORRIDOR"

Maritime industry bodies have echoed that, urging a "coordinated international approach to security" while demanding that "seafarer welfare must be taken into account".



They want measures to ensure their "communications with home can be maintained, crew changes and disembarkation can be facilitated, and the stores and provisions are adequate for the needs of seafarers".



The 40-member council of the UN agency - responsible for regulating international shipping safety - could vote Thursday on several proposed resolutions.



They include one tabled by Japan, Panama, Singapore and the UAE urging the IMO to help "establish a framework to allow the safe evacuation of seafarers and ships stranded in the Gulf".