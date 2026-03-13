Strait of Hormuz 'tactically complex environment': Top US general

WASHINGTON: The Strait of Hormuz is a "tactically complex environment", top US military officer General Dan Caine said on Friday (Mar 13), acknowledging the difficulty in acting on plans to escort traffic safely through the strategic waterway.

"It's a tactically complex environment. Before, I think, we want to take anything through there at scale, we want to make sure that we do the work pursuant to our current military objectives," Caine said.

Asked if the Trump administration had adequately planned for Iran blocking the strait - used for a fifth of global crude trade - Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said yes, but did not provide details.

"We're actually closing in on, grabbing hold of and controlling what objectives we want to achieve, and how we want to achieve them," he said.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the previous day that the US military is currently "not ready" to escort tankers through the strait because all its assets are focused on striking Iran.

But he added that it was "quite likely" such escorts would be taking place by the end of the month.

Earlier in the week, Wright sent oil prices see-sawing when he said US ships had already carried out an escort, before his social media post was swiftly deleted and the White House denied that such an operation had occurred.