Strengthening El Nino likely to 'rank among largest' on record: US agency

Within the United States, El Nino events are typically "drought-busting" over some regions including California but drying in others.



The connections to Europe are smaller and less certain, but there is some evidence that El Nino can increase the likelihood of cold conditions later in the winter in Northern Europe, said Simpson.



"Most likely, what we'll see are the canonical El Nino teleconnections," she said, "but in any given event, things can deviate from that just because we have all of these random uncertainties. There's weather that happens on top of these longer timescale predictable signals."



Sea surface temperatures are now 1.2C (2.2F) above average in a defined stretch of the equatorial Pacific known as the Nino 3.4 region, the CPC said.



Combined with warming waters below the surface and shifting wind and pressure patterns, the "ocean-atmosphere system reflected a strengthening El Nino."



While El Nino usually peaks between November and February, the resulting spike in temperatures typically comes later.



Compounded with human-induced climate change, the last El Nino contributed to making 2023 the second-hottest year on record and 2024 the all-time high.