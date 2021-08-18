Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Strengthening storm Grace pummels Jamaica with heavy rain, wind
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Strengthening storm Grace pummels Jamaica with heavy rain, wind

Strengthening storm Grace pummels Jamaica with heavy rain, wind
A woman who has lost her home in a 7.2 magnitude stands in the rain in a makeshift camp as tropical depression Grace passes through the area, in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Aug 16, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Ralph Tedy Erol)
18 Aug 2021 06:05AM (Updated: 18 Aug 2021 06:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KINGSTON: Tropical Storm Grace pounded Jamaica with heavy rain and wind on Tuesday after causing flooding in parts of Haiti, which is scrambling to deal with a major earthquake at the weekend that killed more than 1,400 people.

Grace, which is expected to become a hurricane by the time it hits Mexico's Yucatan peninsula on Thursday, was by late morning about 177 kilometres east of Montego Bay with maximum sustained winds of 85kmh, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Higher gusts were reported.

"A whole heap of water is on the road. Trees are broke down, and the place a flood-out," said Yankee Paul Junior, 21, a tax collector who was stranded in Jamaica's eastern parish of St Thomas. "I'm stuck and I want to go work".

Footage and images broadcast on social media showed downed trees and flooded roads, and several major arteries in Kingston were impassable, making it potentially hard for Jamaicans to get home in time for a 7pm curfew under COVID-19 restrictions.

Romayne Robinson, a meteorologist with the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, said he expected conditions to continue to be challenging for the next six to 12 hours.

"It's a good idea for everybody to stay put and ride out the storm," Robinson said.

The Miami-based NHC said tropical storm conditions were spreading over Jamaica. The country's meteorological service said between four and six inches of rain could fall, which risked causing major flooding and landslides.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Jamaica hurricane

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us