Strike in Donbass wounds 30, Russia accused of chemical attacks

KYIV: Ukrainian officials accused Russia at the weekend of using phosphorus chemical bombs in the eastern Donbass region, while a separate air strike on a monastery sheltering civilians wounded 30.

International law prohibits the use of white phosphorus shells in heavily populated civilian areas but allows them in open spaces to be used as cover for troops.

Oleksi Biloshytsky, head of police in Popasna, around 100km west of Luhansk city, said late on Saturday (Mar 12) that Russian forces had used the chemical weapon in his area.

"It's what the Nazis called a 'flaming onion' and that's what the Russcists (amalgamation of 'Russians' and 'fascists') are dropping on our towns. Indescribable suffering and fires," he wrote on Facebook.

It was not immediately possible to verify the comments.