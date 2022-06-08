Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Strike to ground quarter of flights at Paris airport
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Strike to ground quarter of flights at Paris airport

Strike to ground quarter of flights at Paris airport

File photo of a shuttle bus driving on Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport between belt loaders. (Photo: iStock/olrat)

08 Jun 2022 07:07PM (Updated: 08 Jun 2022 07:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: A quarter of flights will be cancelled at the main Paris airport on Thursday (Jun 9) as workers stage a strike to demand higher wages, airport operator ADP said, causing more travel chaos in Europe.

The strike comes as several European airports have struggled to handle passenger flows due to staff shortages as the travel industry bounces back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

French aviation authorities asked airlines to reduce the number of flights between 7am and 2pm on Thursday at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport, ADP said on Wednesday.

Air France, the hub's main airline, said it scrapped 85 short- and medium-haul flights on Thursday while schedules would change for longer routes.

The airport's unions called on workers to mobilise and demand a 300-euro (US$322) salary increase "without conditions for everyone".

"Despite the resumption of air traffic and the profits made, our work is not paid at fair value," the unions said in a joint statement. "Everything is rising, except our wages."

Two years after the pandemic devastated the aviation industry, prompting heavy layoffs, travel is rebounding in Europe as countries have lifted restrictions.

ADP's president said in April that there were 4,000 open positions at the Orly and Charles de Gaulle airports.

Shortages have disrupted flights in London, Amsterdam and Frankfurt in recent weeks.

"The chaos endured for several weeks by workers in several airports in France and Europe is intolerable," France's FO union said.

Source: AFP/gs

Related Topics

France Paris aviation

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us