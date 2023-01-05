Strike stirs unease in Russia over army's handling of campaign

MOSCOW: The deadliest Ukrainian strike on Russian troops reported so far has reignited criticism of Moscow's mobilisation drive and laid bare a lack of trust in officials almost a year into the offensive.

The Russian army announced 89 soldiers were killed when Kyiv struck a temporary base in the Russian-occupied town of Makiivka with US-supplied rockets just after midnight at New Year's - while Ukraine put the toll in the hundreds.

Widespread reports of many recently mobilised men being among the dead stirred some anger after months of discontent over the chaotic draft.

There were also rare displays of public grief in Russia, with some frustration towards the army, whose actions in Ukraine are shrouded in secrecy.

Usually, officials would rush to blame the West and Ukraine.

But this time, for many pro-Kremlin commentators, the culprit was closer to home: the army leadership.

Many questioned if 89 was the real death toll, as reports spread on social media that ammunition was stored near to where the soldiers slept.

The army blamed the troops themselves, saying the devastating strike likely came after they used their cell phones despite a ban.

But it also, in a rare move, promised to punish its own officials for mistakes after an investigation.

Placing the blame on troops caused some anger.

"Well of course. It is not the commander who gave the order to place personnel in the school building that is to blame.

"But just a simple fighter with a phone, apparently, is to blame for the tragedy," Moscow lawmaker Andrei Medvedev said on Telegram.