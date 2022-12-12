Striking UK nurses say walkouts over pay 'last resort'

LONDON: UK nurses are set to walk out on strike for the first time in their union's 106-year history this week, insisting they are taking action as a "last resort".

Up to 100,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will hold a one-day stoppage on Thursday (Dec 15) after rejecting a government pay offer.

Chemotherapy, dialysis, intensive care and high-dependency units, as well as neonatal and paediatric intensive care will be protected.

But other services will be reduced to Christmas staffing levels, the RCN said.

Accident and emergency staff nurse Mark Boothroyd, 37, said the situation had reached a tipping point.

"Workloads are horrendous. Nurses are burnt out, can't provide safe service to patients. We are seeing harm to patients and patients put at risk every day," he told AFP.

Boothroyd, an RCN member and staff representative for the Unite union, said Thursday's stoppage and another on Dec 20 were about restoring "quality of care for patients".

As in other countries, Britain is gripped by a cost-of-living crisis, pushing up prices for housing, food and energy.

The RCN's industrial action is part of a growing wave among public and private sector employees.

Healthcare unions say their members are skipping meals, struggling to feed and clothe their families, and leaving the state-run National Health Service (NHS) in droves.

But successive below-inflation awards since 2010 have left experienced nurses worse off by 20 per cent in real terms, they say.

The RCN wants a pay rise significantly above inflation which surged to a 41-year high of 11.1 per cent in October. The government maintains that is unaffordable.