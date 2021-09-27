Logo
Strong quake rattles island of Crete, some reports of damages
A earthquake struck the island of Crete on Sep 27, 2021. (Image: Screengrab from USGS)

27 Sep 2021 03:47PM (Updated: 27 Sep 2021 03:47PM)
ATHENS: A strong earthquake measuring 5.8 shook the island of Crete in southern Greece on Monday (Sep 27), the Athens Geodynamic Institute said, sending people out of their homes and buildings.

There were no reports of any injuries though two people were trapped in damaged buildings, the authorities said.

Earlier the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the earthquake reached a magnitude of 6.5, while the United States Geological Survey (USGS) put it at 6.0.

The epicentre of the quake was 23km northwest of Arvi at a depth of 10km, the institute in Athens said.

The mayor of Arkalohori village told Skai TV two churches and other buildings at the village had been damaged and two people were trapped, one in a church when the dome collapsed during maintenance work, and another in a home.

Source: Reuters/ga

