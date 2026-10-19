Strong winds fuelled grass fire at Canadian military base that killed four

CALGARY: Flames that killed four Canadian soldiers and left 19 people in critical condition began with a smouldering grass fire that quickly grew in an Alberta base's training area where personnel were carrying out exercises, officials said on Sunday (Oct 18).

Officials said 39 people were in hospitals as a result of the fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, which Prime Minister Mark Carney described as one of the worst peacetime tragedies for Canada's military on home soil.

Winds up to 96km per hour fed the blaze which began around 4pm MDT on Saturday. But they were below 50kmh leading up to the fire, Major General Wade Rutland told reporters at a news conference.

He described the sudden high winds and resulting spread of the fire as an "uncommon, rapid" event in which the flames advanced 1km in 30 to 60 seconds.

"I’ve certainly never seen anything like it," said Rutland, commander of 1st Canadian Division, which is based in Edmonton, about 210km west of the military site.

Officials identified the dead as Sergeant Morgan Wong, Private Shaun Farrell, Private Aidan Goulding and Private Hayden Lykkemark.

"The nation is in mourning for those brave members of our Armed Forces whom we have lost," Carney said Sunday, adding that he had ordered flags on federal buildings across the country to be lowered to half-staff to honour the victims.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said many of the injured will require "weeks and months" of specialised, intensive medical care.

When the fire began, Rutland said, 85 soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, were in "high intensity" combat training using live munitions at the base, which is located in a prairie setting. The soldiers were preparing for deployment to Latvia, where Canadian forces currently have their largest international military operation.

Rutland said the incident remains under investigation and declined to speculate on what caused the grass fire. Officials do not believe the region's extensive oil and gas infrastructure had anything to do with the incident, he said. He also ruled out "outside interference."

CFB Wainwright had 1,310 military and civilian personnel stationed there as of 2021, according to census data. The base houses the Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre, which runs training scenarios and exercises for the army. Carney said those affected in Saturday's fire came from military bases across the country.