Students at Black US colleges wield power ahead of Election Day

GREENSBORO: Dressed in her school's signature blue and gold colors, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University student Nia Heaston strolled around campus, marveling at the buzz during its 98th homecoming weekend in late October.

Like thousands of students, alumni and supporters of the nation's nearly 100 historically Black colleges and universities, Heaston was quickly swept up in the weekend-long celebration of Black culture, tradition, school pride and community spirit.

HBCUs were once the only places where Black Americans could pursue higher education when discriminatory laws barred them from attending predominantly white universities.

Attracting celebrities and politicians, the festivities featured step shows - percussive, stomping and clapping dance routines - by Black fraternities and sororities. Gospel singers poured their hearts out. Models strutted down runways in shiny chainmail tops and floor-length fur coats under blue and purple lights.

Marching bands played and swayed while crowds moved with the music before a football showdown with a rival HBCU.

"HBCUs aren't just schools for Black students — they're homes," said Heaston, a 21-year-old sophomore from Detroit.