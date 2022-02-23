Logo
Students try bulletproof vests and escape drills in east Ukraine
Civilian defence specialists conduct emergency preparedness training for students at a local school in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Feb 22, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy)
High school students attend a first aid training conducted by Red Cross volunteers in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Feb 22, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy)
A civilian defence specialist shows a mockup of a cannon ammunition during emergency preparedness training for students at a local school in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Feb 22, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy)
23 Feb 2022 03:51AM (Updated: 23 Feb 2022 03:51AM)
KHARKIV, Ukraine: Students in the eastern city of Kharkiv are learning about bulletproof vests and explosives as well as practising evacuation drills and first aid as Ukraine prepares for a possible big assault by the Russian military.

The city, which is under Ukrainian government control, is home to tank, aircraft and tractor factories and lies 40km from the Russian border.

It has been identified by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as a possible Russian target, though his spokesman said he was speaking hypothetically.

Russia has denied it plans to invade Ukraine but the authorities are taking no chances, especially with the stakes now higher after Moscow's recognition of two separatist regions in the former Soviet republic's east.

"We have started giving those drills for children more often to prevent situations such as children getting injured, or, God forbid, death," civilian defence specialist Oleksandr Shevchuk said.

"We ... let them try on our uniforms, bulletproof vests and helmets. Show them what explosive items can be, so that they can become aware of situations that may happen to them."

Student Nazar said: "This is quite relevant, given the situation that is generally developing between Ukraine and Russia. Yes, scary, very scary."

Source: Reuters/ec

