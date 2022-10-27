Study confirms AstraZeneca jab's higher risk of very rare clot

PARIS: AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine has been linked to a 30 per cent higher risk of getting a very rare blood clotting condition compared to the Pfizer jab, a large international study said on Thursday (Oct 27).

Several countries have already altered their advice after previous research indicated that - in a tiny number of cases - thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) can be a possible side effect of COVID-19 vaccines that use an adenovirus vector, or "engineered" virus, such as those from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

Thrombocytopenia produces potentially life-threatening blood clots with low levels of blood platelets - the small cell fragments in our blood that prevent bleeding.

The new study, published in the journal BMJ, was the first to compare thrombocytopenia rates between adenovirus and mRNA vaccines - such as Pfizer - across multiple countries.