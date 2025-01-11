Stunned and tearful, Angelenos return to find their homes are gone

LOS ANGELES: Survivors of the wildfires that have been sweeping parts of Los Angeles have started to trickle back to their evacuated homes in recent days, hoping against the odds that they were spared the worst of the devastation.

Many instead found little more than concrete foundations, ashen rubble and memories.

The wildfires, among the worst natural disasters ever to hit California, had killed at least 10 people as of Friday morning and destroyed or badly damaged more than 10,000 structures, authorities said.

Aerial images of some scorched neighbourhoods - including parts of Pacific Palisades, a mostly affluent enclave west of downtown, and Altadena, a diverse neighbourhood on LA's eastern edge - show block after block of homes burned to the ground, as if in a war zone.