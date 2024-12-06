CNA Explains: What are subsea cables and why are they important?

SINGAPORE: In November, two telecommunications cables were cut in the Baltic Sea in a span of 48 hours, prompting suspicions of "sabotage" and "hybrid warfare".

The severing was reportedly linked to a Chinese ship. Beijing has said it's ready to assist in the investigation, while Russia has denied involvement.

A similar incident occurred last year when a Chinese vessel damaged - in a post-facto admission - an undersea data cable connecting Estonia to Sweden.

Since 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine, there have been at least three incidents of possible sabotage to the dozens of telecommunication cables that run along the Baltic seabed.

What are subsea or undersea cables?

They are fibre-optic lines laid on the ocean floor, to transmit multiple terabits of data per second between continents.

They are said to be as thick as garden hoses, with diameters ranging from 2cm to 5cm or more, depending on whether there's additional protective armour.

According to TeleGeography, a telecommunications market research company, there are more than 600 active and planned cables globally.

These cables are typically designed to last at least 25 years.

They were traditionally owned and operated by telecommunication carriers forming consortiums with parties interested in using the cables.

Over time, more private companies have invested in the infrastructure and today, the big tech likes of Meta, Google, Microsoft and Amazon are either individually or jointly operating subsea cables.